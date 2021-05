People wearing protective face masks queue as they waits for the bus at a bus stop in Mumbai, India, 30 April 2021. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

A notice about the shortage of COVID-19 vaccines is seen outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai, India, 30 April 2021. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

A family member, wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), waits to perform the last rites for COVID-19 victims at a cremation ground in New Delhi, India 29 April 2021. EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED

India exceeded 400,000 daily Covid-19 cases on Saturday for the first time, a new record in the country hard hit by the pandemic, while more than 3,500 patients died in the last 24 hours.

The country recorded 401,993 new infections just 10 days after it crossed 300,000 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 19.1 million, according to the Ministry of Health. EFE