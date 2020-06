An elephant carries banana trees through the deserted road after Assam Government imposed total lockdown to curb the spread of Coronavirus in Guwahati Assam India 30 June 2020. EFE-EPA/STR

A view of a deserted road after Assam Government imposed total lockdown to curb the spread of the spread of Coronavirus in Guwahati, Assam, India 30 June 2020. EFE-EPA/STR

Indian workers set up beds as they prepare a Covid care facility which can accommodate around five hundred Covid-19 patients in an indoor stadium inside Commonwealth Games(CWG) Village sports complex New Delhi, India, 30 June 2020. EFE-EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

Indian workers set up beds as they prepare a Covid care facility which can accommodate around five hundred Covid-19 patients in an indoor stadium inside Commonwealth Games(CWG) Village sports complex New Delhi, India, 30 June 2020. EFE-EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

Medics on duty in a banquet hall which has been temporarily converted into an isolation ward for COVID-19 patients, in New Delhi, India, 29 June 2020. EFE-EPA/STR

People wear face masks as they wait to collect a free food-and-essentials kit during an extended lockdown over new suspected COVID-19 infections in Bangalore, India, 27 June 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/JAGADEESH NV

The Indian government announced on Tuesday that it was extending its free foodgrain distribution program for the poor people during the Covid-19 crisis until November, aiming to feed as many as 800 million people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the measure in a televised speech a day before the country enters the second phase of easing lockdown measures without many changes in restrictions, even as the number of infections has continued to rise.