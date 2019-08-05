Foreign tourists take rest on banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Aug. 3, 2019. The government asked Amarnath pilgrims and tourists to curtail their stay in Kashmir in view of 'threats' from militants. EFE-EPA/FILE/FAROOQ KHAN

Indian paramilitary soldiers stop the commuters during curfew in Jammu, the winter capital of Kashmir, India, Aug. 5 2019. EFE-EPA/JAIPAL SINGH

Indian Home Minister Amit Shah (C) arrives at Parliament House prior to his address to both Houses of Parliament following a cabinet meeting at Prime Minster Narendra Modi's residence in New Delhi, India Aug. 5, 2019. EFE-EPA/STR

India on Monday forced a complete information blackout and security lockdown in the disputed Kashmir region hours before the government revoked a special status of the Muslim-majority territory amid an unprecedented buildup of troops in the restive Himalayan region.

Internet connectivity was snapped shortly after Sunday midnight as thousands of troops in anti-riot gears were deployed across the idyllic valley that has recently plunged into chaos, unparalleled in its three-decade history of an armed rebellion against the Indian rule.

Hours after internet was cut off, the authorities also ordered the severance of cellphone and landline services.

People in the valley woke up to strict restrictions on their movement as an undeclared curfew was imposed in large parts of the region that forced hundreds and thousands of people to stay indoors.

Since Sunday night, there has been no or very little news from the state where flow of information has been throttled.

Kashmiris, working or studying in the Indian capital, say untold miseries have befallen their families back home due to restrictions and snapping of telephone lines.

“All lines of communication (data and voice) have been shut down in Kashmir. No idea when the world will hear a word from the valley. Everything is left to imagination now,” tweeted Khalid Shah, an associate fellow at a Delhi-based think-tank, Observer Research Foundation.

“On my last phone call, my mother said: ‘how will you get to know if I die,” Shah wrote.

Samiya Latief, a journalist, tweeted that the events unfolding both in Kashmir as well as in Delhi had proven right her doubts about her decision to leave her homeland.

“There is not a single day when I have not doubted my choice of living out of Kashmir, & that feeling only gets bigger on days like this. Right now all a Kashmiri wants is to be home with parents - to face death or whatever has to come – together,” she wrote on Twitter.

The government both in Delhi as well in Kashmir, however, stopped short of calling the restrictions and internet ban a curfew.

They said restrictions were ordered indefinitely to prevent more than four or more people gathering in the same, a measure to thwart possible protests.

The magisterial orders, along with other decrees to shutdown schools and colleges across the state, were circulated online before the telecommunication services were severed.

On Sunday, as people in the valley grew anxious with unparalleled security measures, thousands of paramilitary and police personnel marched on roads laid with barricades and rolls of razor edged concertina wires to cut off neighborhoods in Srinagar, Kashmir’s main city.

The measures, which the orders described as “precautionary”, were taken in apprehension of possible unrest and a public backlash to the government’s anticipated move to revoke Article 370 that gave Kashmir a special status under India’s constitution.

The status allowed the disputed state have its own constitution and define its citizens and their rights, except on matters related to defense, communications and foreign affairs.

It also barred outsiders from buying property, applying for government jobs and securing other privileges accorded to the permanent residents of the state which is home to 12.5 million people.

The Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party of Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made promised in its election manifesto earlier this year to revoke the special rights accorded to the people of the state that shares its borders with Pakistan and China.

India’s Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah, a tough backroom strategist who as the party boss won the rightwing Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a landslide victory in elections held earlier this year, announced the revocation of the constitutional provision to a noisy house in India’s parliament.

According to the government’s notification distributed to lawmakers in the morning, the revocation of Article 370 will “come into force at once” and will “supersede the constitution” of Jammu and Kashmir state.

The move is to be passed by both the houses of parliament, which is almost a forgone conclusion, considering the government enjoys comfortable majority.

"It is only a technicality. The government has support in both houses of parliament. It is only a matter of when. We don’t see a situation where it is not going to be passed.. This is a done deal,” a government source told Efe in Delhi.

The home affairs minister also introduced a bill that would split into two federally-administered territories the state that presently comprises three regions – a Muslim majority Kashmir Valley, largely a Hindu inhabited Jammu and Buddhist-dominated Ladakh.

The union territory of Jammu and Kashmir will have an elected legislature with limited powers and will be essentially ruled by a federally-nominated lieutenant governor.

Ladakh, a sparsely populated region in the state’s east that is renowned for its mountain beauty and culture closely related to that of Tibet, will be the second union territory which will not have its own legislature and will be ruled directly by the central government.

Critics of the move say that the BJP trying to change the demographics of India’s only Muslim-majority state which is disputed between nuclear power neighbors India and Pakistan.

“Today marks the darkest day in Indian democracy,” Jammu and Kashmir’s former chief minister, Mehbooba Mufi tweeted, saying the government’s decision is “illegal” and “unconstitutional.”

Mufti along with other pro-India leaders like Omar Abullah and Sajad Lone have been detained in their houses in Srinagar, the summer capital of Kashmir.

Separatist politicians, who have been fighting for the right to self-determination of the people in the region, have long been either arrested or detained in their homes.

Kashmir has been a disputed region since 1947 when India and Pakistan won their freedom from British rule. The two countries, which have fought three wars, including two over Kashmir, claim the divided territory in its entirety.

Armed rebels have been fighting against Indian rule since 1989 in an unending conflict that has lilled over 70,000 people in the last three decades, according to activists. EFE-EPA

ssk/jt