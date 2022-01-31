Commuters wait to board a local train in Mumbai, India, 31 January 2022. Indian Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2022-23 on 01 February, including the Railway budget. EFE-EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

A handout photo made available by the Indian Press Information Bureau (PIB) shows Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) speaking to members of the media at the beginning of the budget session of the Indian Parliament in New Delhi, India, 31 January 2022. EFE-EPA/PRESS INFORMATION BUREAU HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The Indian government on Monday predicted that the country's GDP would grow by 8-8.5 percent during the next financial year, between April 2022 and March 2023, down from the 9.2 percent forecast for the current year.

"India to witness GDP growth of 8.0-8.5 per cent in 2022-23, supported by widespread vaccine coverage, gains from supply-side reforms and easing of regulations, robust export growth, and availability of fiscal space to ramp up capital spending," the ministry of finance said in a statement.

On Monday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the annual economic survey in the Indian parliament, a day before she is set to unveil the general budget.

The survey said that the agricultural sector, which employs more than of India's workforce, was the least affected by the pandemic and is expected to grow by 3.9 percent during the current fiscal year, up from its 3.6 percent growth during the previous cycle.

(...)