A Hawkeye and four Rafale M fighter jets patrol as they fly over Paris during annual Bastille Day military ceremony on the Place de la Concorde in Paris, France, 14 July 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/LUDOVIC MARIN / POOL MAXPPP OUT

A view of a row of French navy Rafale fighter jets on the flight deck of the French nuclear aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle (R 91), berthed at the Changi Naval Base in Singapore, 28 May 2019. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

The first batch of five Rafale fighter jets landed at an Indian air force base on Wednesday, officials said, in a major boost to the country's air power amid border tensions with neighboring China and Pakistan.

The French-made planes touched down at the airbase in Ambala amid security restrictions and prohibitory orders that banned photography and gathering of more than four people in the northern city, some 250 km (155 miles) from the national capital of New Delhi.EFE-EPA

