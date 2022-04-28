An Indian worker displays air coolers for sale as the temperature rises in New Delhi, 28 April 2022. EFE-EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

An Indian man carries an umbrella to avoid heat waves as the temperature rises in New Delhi, 28 April 2022. EFE-EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

Indian people take a nap under the shade of a tree as the temperature rises in New Delhi, 28 April 2022. EFE-EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

An Indian man takes a nap under the shade of a tree as the temperature rises in New Delhi, 28 April 2022. EFE-EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

Several parts of India, especially its northern and northwestern states, on Thursday continued to witness a severe heatwave unusual for this time of the year, with maximum temperatures rising above 40 degrees Celsius in many regions, after the country witnessed record high temperatures in March.

The extreme heat has also led to a spike in the demand for electricity, even as the power sector stares at a crisis due to dwindling stocks of coal, which accounts for around 70 percent of all electricity generated in the country.

(...)