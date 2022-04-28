Several parts of India, especially its northern and northwestern states, on Thursday continued to witness a severe heatwave unusual for this time of the year, with maximum temperatures rising above 40 degrees Celsius in many regions, after the country witnessed record high temperatures in March.
The extreme heat has also led to a spike in the demand for electricity, even as the power sector stares at a crisis due to dwindling stocks of coal, which accounts for around 70 percent of all electricity generated in the country.
