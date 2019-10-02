Bangalore (India), 01/10/2019.- An Indian laborer cleans the statue of Mahatma Gandhi on the eve of Gandhi Jayanthi or Birth Anniversary preparations, in Bangalore, India, 01 October 2019. Indian commemorates the 150th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi. EFE/EPA/JAGADEESH NV

Indian National Congress (INC) Party member Rahul Gandhi(C) along with Congress supporters take part in a march to pay tribute to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi, in New Delhi, India, Oct.2, 2019. EFE-EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

Congress President Sonia Gandhi (R) party leader Rahul Gandhi (C) and Ghulam Nabi Azad at a function inside the parliament house to pay tribute Mahatma Gandhi in New Delhi, India Oct.2, 2019. EFE-EPA/STR

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi pays tributes to the Mahatma Gandhi in the parliament house in New Delhi, India Oct.2, 2019. EFE-EPA/STR

Charkha or spinning wheel placed to pay tributes next to the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the parliament house in New Delhi, India Oct.2, 2019. EFE-EPA/STR

United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson and Indian National Congress president Sonia Gandhi (L) pays tribute at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial at the Rajghat in New Delhi, India Oct.2, 2019. EFE-EPA/HARISH TYAGI

A general view of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the parliament house in New Delhi, India, Oct.2, 2019. EFE-EPA/STR

India has abandoned Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy of love and tolerance, says his great-grandson, as the country celebrates the 150th birth anniversary of the iconic leader known as “the father of the nation”.

In an interview with EFE, Tushar Gandhi, who also manages the Mahatma Gandhi Foundation, lamented that the figure of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, who led the Indian independence movement in the early 20th century with nonviolence as his weapon of choice, had been reduced to "mere rituals”, instead of following his ideology.