India has abandoned Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy of love and tolerance, says his great-grandson, as the country celebrates the 150th birth anniversary of the iconic leader known as “the father of the nation”.
In an interview with EFE, Tushar Gandhi, who also manages the Mahatma Gandhi Foundation, lamented that the figure of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, who led the Indian independence movement in the early 20th century with nonviolence as his weapon of choice, had been reduced to "mere rituals”, instead of following his ideology.