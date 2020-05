epa08194777 Indian soldiers perform as they exhibit their skills during a demonstration, on the inaugural day of the 11th edition of biennial DefExpo 2020, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India, 05 February 2020. The Defence Expo Lucknow 2020, which runs from 05 to 09 February, is expected to see the participation of some 1,000 companies, including 165 foreign ones from the USA, Germany, France, and Israel and others. This year's theme is 'India: The Emerging Defence Manufacturing Hub.' EPA-EFE/STRINGER

epa08194221 An Arjun Mk-1 Tank is displayed during the 11th edition of biennial DefExpo 2020, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India, 05 February 2020. The Defence Expo Lucknow 2020, which runs from 05 to 09 February, is expected to see the participation of some 1,000 companies, including 165 foreign ones from the USA, Germany, France, and Israel and others. This year's theme is 'India: The Emerging Defence Manufacturing Hub.' EPA-EFE/STRINGER

epa08195172 Indian Air Force's (IAF) Chinook helicopter flies during a demonstration on the inaugural day of the 11th edition of biennial DefExpo 2020, in Lucknow, India, 05 February 2020. The Defence Expo Lucknow 2020, which runs from 05 to 09 February, is expected to see the participation of some 1,000 companies, including 165 foreign ones from the USA, Germany, France, and Israel and others. This year's theme is 'India: The Emerging Defence Manufacturing Hub.' EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses a press conference on to the 266 billion US dollar stimulus package announced by the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (not pictured), amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi, India, 15 May 2020. The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi has announced a 266 billion US dollar stimulus package in an effort to boost India's economy after it was negativity impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. The dollar value of the rescue package is larger than the gross domestic product (GDP) of 149 countries. (Nueva Delhi) EFE-EPA/STR

India on Saturday said it will hike foreign investment cap in defense production to 74 percent and cut its import bill to boost the economy paralyzed by the pandemic induced nationwide lockdown.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told reporters that the policy reform to allow foreign players to invest up to 74 percent in the country’s defense manufacturing units from an existing 49 percent was to boost India’s indigenous production and make the country self-reliant. EFE-EPA