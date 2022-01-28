The BrahMos short short-range ramjet supersonic cruise missile on display at the International Maritime Defence Show (IMDS) in St. Petersburg, Russia, 28 June 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/ANATOLY MALTSEV

India Friday signed a contract to supply a shore-based anti-ship supersonic cruise missile system to the Philippines for nearly $375 million to ramp up the naval power of the archipelago amid a territorial dispute with China.

“BrahMos Aerospace signed a contract with the Department of National Defence of the Philippines for supply of shore based anti-ship missile system to Philippines,” the Indian defense ministry said in a statement.

The BrahMos Aerospace is an Indo-Russian multinational aerospace and defense corporation for cruise missiles.

Philippines Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and Atul Dinkar Rane, director-general of BrahMos Aerospace, signed the contract in a virtual ceremony.

“The contract is an important step forward for government of India’s policy of promoting responsible defense exports,” the ministry said.

The Indian defense ministry did not reveal how much the contract is worth.

(...)