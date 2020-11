Sriharikota (India), 07/11/2020.- A handout photo made available by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) shows the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle PSLV-C49, with EOS-01 along with nine commercial satellites lauched from the launch pad at Sriharikota's Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh, India, 07 November 2020. ISRO successfully injected EOS-01 and nine commercial sattelites into their intended orbits. EFE/EPA/ISRO HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

India on Saturday successfully launched its first satellite into space since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown on 25 March, a rocket shipment which also includes nine commercial satellites made by three other countries.



The launch was carried out by a PSLV-C49 polar vehicle at 15.11 local time (9.41 GMT), from a platform at the Sriharikota base in the south-eastern state of Andhra Pradesh, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said in a statement. EFE-EPA



