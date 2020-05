An Indian doctor takes samples from a worker during COVID-19 routine testing at a local market on May Day during the lockdown to contain the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in Bhopal, India, 01 May 2020. EFE-EPA/SANJEEV GUPTA

An Indian doctor displays collected samples at before conducting COVID-19 routine testing at a local market on May Day during the lockdown to contain the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in Bhopal, India, 01 May 2020. EFE-EPA/SANJEEV GUPTA

Indian doctors collect samples from workers during COVID-19 routine testing at a local market on May Day during the lockdown to contain the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in Bhopal, India, 01 May 2020. EFE-EPA/SANJEEV GUPTA

Indian workers rest at local market on May Day during the lockdown to contain the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in Bhopal, India, 01 May 2020. EFE-EPA/SANJEEV GUPTA

An Indian youth wearing a face mask stands in front of a poster of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi during a nationwide lockdown in Bangalore, India, 01 May 2020. EFE-EPA/JAGADEESH NV

India on Friday extended by two more weeks the nationwide lockdown put in place to contain the coronavirus outbreak amid a steady rise in the number of Covid-19 infections and deaths in the world’s second-most populous country.

The lockdown, which started first at midnight on Mar. 25 and later extended for about three weeks on Apr.14, was to end on May 3 in the country of 1.3 billion people. EFE-EPA