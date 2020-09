Passengers wear face masks as they sit inside a bus in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 10 September 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/FAROOQ KHAN

A commuter rides a cycle on a deserted street during a complete lockdown to combat the coronavirus pandemic crisis in Kolkata, eastern India, 11 September 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

A paramedic conducts a rapid antigen test for COVID-19 on a person in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 10 September 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/FAROOQ KHAN

India continues to break its own daily record of confirmed Covid-19 cases with 97,570 fresh infections registered in the last 24 hours, surpassing the previous record made two days ago, according to official figures on Saturday.

With these new infections, the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic has exceeded 4.6 million in India, the second worst-hit country in terms of the number of Covid-19 infected people after the United States.EFE-EPA

mt/sc