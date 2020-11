Kashmiris inspect their houses damaged by the alleged shelling from Indian security forces across the Line of Control, the defacto border between Pakistani and Indian administered Kashmir, in Jura and Shahkot village, Neelum Valley, Kashmir, Pakistan, 13 November 2020. EFE-EPA/AMIRUDDIN MUGHAL

Relatives sit beside the body of a victim who was killed allegedly by the Indian forces firing from across the border, between Pakistani and Indian administered Kashmir, in Jura and Shahkot village, Neelum Valley, Kashmir, Pakistan, 13 November 2020. EFE-EPA/AMIRUDDIN MUGHAL

Kashmiris inspect their houses damaged by the alleged shelling from Indian security forces across the Line of Control, the defacto border between Pakistani and Indian administered Kashmir, in Jura and Shahkot village, Neelum Valley, Kashmir, Pakistan, 13 November 2020. EFE-EPA/AMIRUDDIN MUGHAL

A resident shows remains of a mortal shell allegedly fired by Indian Army from across the Line of Control, the defacto border between Pakistani and Indian administered Kashmir, in Jura and Shahkot village, Neelum Valley, Kashmir, Pakistan, 13 November 2020. EFE-EPA/AMIRUDDIN MUGHAL

Three Indian soldiers and three civilians were killed by cross-border firing between Indian and Pakistani armies in the disputed Kashmir region on Friday, officials said, amid rising tensions between the nuclear-armed rival neighbors.

Pakistan claimed that unprovoked shelling from the Indian forces killed a soldier and four civilians along the border in the part of Kashmir under its rule.EFE-EPA

