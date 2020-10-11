Indian people walk past the graffiti depicting 'The story of coronavirus COVID19 pandemic' to create awareness among people in Bangalore, India 10 October 2020. EFE/EPA/JAGADEESH NV

A health worker collects a nasal swab sample of an employee of Justdial call centre, to conduct a Rapid Antigen test for COVID-19, at the Justdial head office in Mumbai, India, 09 October 2020. EFE/EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

India, the world’s second-worst affected nation by the coronavirus pandemic, on Sunday passed the grim milestone of seven million confirmed infections - nearly a fifth of the global total - while reporting over 108,000 deaths from Covid-19.

The country of 1.35 billion people has however recently seen encouraging signs, with infection rates dropping steadily since mid-September, when figures above 90,000 daily cases were breaking unwanted world records.

Over the past four weeks the curve of infections has been slowly but steadily flattening for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Recovery rates of over 85 percent have also been cause for optimism.

But with large religious celebrations around the corner, authorities are working to avoid a resurgence of cases at gatherings and ceremonies. EFE-EPA

igr/ks