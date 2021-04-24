Indian health workers attend to the relatives of admitted covid-19 positive patients at Covid-19 hospital in Kolkata, Eastern India, 24 April 2021. EFE-EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY

An Indian health worker drinks water as he attends to the admitted covid-19 positive patients at Covid-19 hospital in Kolkata, Eastern India, 24 April 2021. EFE-EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY

Relatives of covid-19 positive patient use hand sanitizer as they prepare to receive the body at Covid-19 hospital in Kolkata, Eastern India, 24 April 2021. EFE-EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY

The remains of covid-19 positive patient are shown to the relatives (unseen) at Covid-19 hospital in Kolkata, Eastern India, 24 April 2021. EFE-EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY

Hospitals in India continued to struggle with dangerously low levels of medical oxygen as the deadly second pandemic wave piled up nearly 350,000 new patients and killed more than 2,600 people.

Amid the rampaging surge of the virus, which has now killed more than 9,000 people in the last four days, a hospital in New Delhi said 20 of its critically ill patients succumbed because of the oxygen shortage.

DK Baluja, director Jaipur Golden Hospital in northwest Delhi, told EFE: “Twenty Covid-19 patients have died at the hospital as oxygen levels depleted last night.” EFE