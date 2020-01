Indian Space Research Organisation ISRO's Lady robot 'Vyomamitra' is on display at the International conference on 'Human Space flight and Exploration and The Challenges and Future Trends' in Bangalore, India, Jan.23, 2020. EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV

India’s space agency is planning to send an interactive humanoid robot into space as part of its unmanned mission to be launched later this year, an official said Thursday.

The prototype of the female robot, called Vyommitra (meaning ‘space friend’ in Sanskrit), was unveiled by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) during an event in the southern city of Bengaluru on Wednesday. EFE-EPA