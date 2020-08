Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih (L) shakes hands with the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi before their meeting in New Delhi, India, 17 December 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/STRINGER

India on Thursday pledged a $500 million economic package to fund a major infrastructure development project in the Maldives amid growing Chinese influence in the Indian Ocean region.

The financial assistance, which includes a grant of $100 million and a $400 million new line of credit, will support the Male connectivity project to link the Maldives capital with three nearby islands of the country, the Indian foreign ministry said.