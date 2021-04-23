A general view showing the electronics and hardware shops after they were shut down at silver jubilee park as part of the partial lockdown imposed in the wake of rising COVID19 cases in Bangalore, India, 22 April 2021. EFE-EPA/JAGADEESH NV

A general view showing a shopping mall after it was shut down as part of the partial lockdown imposed in the wake of rising COVID19 cases in Bangalore, India, 22 April 2021. EFE-EPA/JAGADEESH NV

Mumbai (India), 23/04/2021.- A municipal worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) is seen through funeral pyres for COVID-19 victims at a cremation ground in Virar West, on the outskirts of Mumbai, India, 23 April 2021. India recorded a massive surge of 332,730 fresh Covid-19 cases and 2,263 deaths, the highest single-day spike amid a second wave of the pandemic that is stressing health sector in the country as well as burial and cremation facilities. EFE/EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

India Friday reported nearly 330,000 Covid-19 infections, recording the world's highest daily tally for the second day in a row as its fragile healthcare system collapses under the viral catastrophe.

Daily deaths from the virus also jumped by 2,263, a record for the second-worst hit nation in the world, to reach a total of 186,920, the federal health ministry data showed.

The new 332,730 cases recorded in the last 24 hours from Thursday took the overall tally since the pandemic to 16.2 million cases, the second-highest after the United States with 31.9 million infections. EFE