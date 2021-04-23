India Friday reported nearly 330,000 Covid-19 infections, recording the world's highest daily tally for the second day in a row as its fragile healthcare system collapses under the viral catastrophe.
Daily deaths from the virus also jumped by 2,263, a record for the second-worst hit nation in the world, to reach a total of 186,920, the federal health ministry data showed.
The new 332,730 cases recorded in the last 24 hours from Thursday took the overall tally since the pandemic to 16.2 million cases, the second-highest after the United States with 31.9 million infections. EFE