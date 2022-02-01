A general picture of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building, seen from a traffic signal, in Mumbai, India, 31 January 2022. EFE-EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Commuters stand in a queue as they wait for public transport at a bus stop in Mumbai, India, 01 February 2022. EFE-EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

A handout photo made available by the Indian Press Information Bureau (PIB) shows the Indian union minister for finance and corporate affairs Nirmala Sitharaman (C, in blue sari) with the team working on Union Budget 2022-23 posing for photo at her office in New Delhi, India, 31 January 2022. EFE-EPA/PRESS INFORMATION BUREAU HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (C) holds a folder containing Union Budget documents outside the Ministry of Finance in New Delhi, India, 01 February 2022. EFE-EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

India Tuesday unveiled a nearly 39.5 trillion rupees ($530 billion) budget for the upcoming financial year, proposing to step up its investment in infrastructure building to boost the economy slowed down by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In her budget speech to the parliament, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman vowed to create "world-class modern infrastructure and logistics synergy among different modes of movement – both of people and goods – and location of projects.”

“This will help raise productivity, and accelerate economic growth and development,” Sitharaman told the lower house of parliament where the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holds a massive majority. EFE