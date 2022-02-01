India Tuesday unveiled a nearly 39.5 trillion rupees ($530 billion) budget for the upcoming financial year, proposing to step up its investment in infrastructure building to boost the economy slowed down by the Covid-19 pandemic.
In her budget speech to the parliament, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman vowed to create "world-class modern infrastructure and logistics synergy among different modes of movement – both of people and goods – and location of projects.”
“This will help raise productivity, and accelerate economic growth and development,” Sitharaman told the lower house of parliament where the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holds a massive majority. EFE