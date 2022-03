A Boeing 737 Max plane seen at an airport during an event as Spicejet airlines celebrates the return to service of the Boeing 737 MAX plane in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, India, 23 November 2021. EFE-EPA FILE/RAJAT GUPTA

India has put the Boeing 737 aircrafts operating in the country on "enhanced surveillance," a day after a Boeing 737-800 plane crashed in southern China with 132 people on board, with little chance of anyone surviving the crash.

“Flight safety is a serious business. We are closely studying the situation. In the interim, we are mounting enhanced surveillance on our 737 fleet,” the head of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Arun Kumar, told reporters.

(...)