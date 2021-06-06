A health worker administers the vaccine against Covid-19 to a Kashmiri woman near a paddy field in a village in Tral, some 35 km south of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 05 June 2021. EFE-EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

India on Sunday registered its lowest daily Covid-19 caseload in two months with 114,460 infections, far below the peak daily figures of over 400,000 witnessed in May, while the daily death toll has also started to decrease.

The daily number of infections is the lowest since Apr. 6 - when the caseload stood at a little less than 97,000 - after which the country witnessed a massive surge in cases that led to a collapse of the health system, with a critical shortage of medical oxygen and ICU beds for serious patients.EFE

