India recorded Monday just over 25,000 cases of the coronavirus, the lowest figure in five months, after this country of 1.35 billion people became the global epicenter of the pandemic in mid-May, according to the health ministry.

With a total of 25,072 confirmed cases in the last 24 hours, India reported the lowest number of infections in 160 days, compared to the record of more than 400,000 cases a day at the peak of the pandemic three months ago. EFE

mvg/sc