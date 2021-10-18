A woman reacts as she receives a shot of a vaccine against COVID-19 during a vaccination drive for college students, in Bangalore, India, 13 October 2021. EPA-EFE/FILE/JAGADEESH NV

India recorded Monday just over 13,000 daily cases of Covid-19, the lowest in nearly eight months, after the country of more than 1.35 billion people became the global epicenter of the pandemic in mid-May.

The 13,596 cases detected in the last 24 hours are the lowest in the last 201 days, according to a statement by the Ministry of Health.

India now has recorded a total 34 million confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic, second only to the United States, with almost 45 million infections.

