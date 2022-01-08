India recorded 141,986 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, a sharp rise during the onset of the third wave of the disease in the country.
Covid-19 cases in India have been multiplying rapidly since late December following weeks of less than 10,000 daily cases, according to official data from the health ministry.
Saturday’s figure is the highest in over seven months despite more than half of the adult population being fully vaccinated and herd immunity data indicating that about two-thirds of the population have already developed antibodies to the disease.
(...)