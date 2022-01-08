Kolkata (India), 07/01/2022.- A health worker takes a swab sample for COVID-19 test with devotees at Babughat transit camp ahead of Ganga Sagar annual fair amid of Covid crisis in Kolkata, Eastern India, 07 January 2022. Bengal government announced a new partial lockdown and night curfew for fifteen days to combat new Omicron variant cases surging rapidly in India. Ganga Sagar Fair is an annual gathering of Hindu pilgrims during Makar Sankranti on Sagar Island, 130 km south of Kolkata, to take a dip in the sacred waters of the Ganges River before it reaches the Bay of Bengal. EFE/EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY

India recorded 141,986 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, a sharp rise during the onset of the third wave of the disease in the country.

Covid-19 cases in India have been multiplying rapidly since late December following weeks of less than 10,000 daily cases, according to official data from the health ministry.

Saturday’s figure is the highest in over seven months despite more than half of the adult population being fully vaccinated and herd immunity data indicating that about two-thirds of the population have already developed antibodies to the disease.

(...)