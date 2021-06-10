A woman waits to receive COVID-19 vaccine shot in a car during the vaccination 'Drive on wheel' at a lane in Kolkata Eastern India 09 June 2021. EFE-EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY

India records over 6,100 new Covid-19 deaths after revised data

India added a record of more than 6,100 daily Covid-19 deaths on Thursday after the eastern state of Bihar revised its figures to include previous fatalities from the disease.

Infections across the country rose marginally but continued to remain below 100,000 for the third consecutive day.

The total number of Covid-19 deaths now stands at 359,676, the health ministry data showed.

India has the third-highest number of coronavirus fatalities after the United States and Brazil.

The over 6,100 deaths registered in the country in the last 24 hours represent a spectacular increase compared to the figures of the previous days, which were around 2,100.

About 64 percent of the deaths reported on Thursday are from Bihar, which revealed the result of its audit of deaths ordered by the top court in the state.