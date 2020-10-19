India crossed the barrier of 7.5 million Covid-19 cases on Monday, with 55,722 fresh infections recorded in the last 24 hours - figures marking a downward trend -, while the death toll approaches 115,000.

According to the daily update from the Indian Health Ministry, the south Asian country now has a total of 7,550,273 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and remains the second country in the world most affected by the pandemic by case load, behind the United States, which has recorded 8.1 million cases.EFE-EPA

