Indian police personnel inhales herbal steam coming out of the pipes connected to a pressure cooker, as a preventive measure against Covid-19 outside a police station in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, India, 03 June 2021. EFE-EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

An Indian man receives a shot of COVID-19 vaccine during the vaccination drive for the students and residents who want to travel abroad, in Bangalore, India, 03 June 2021. EFE-EPA/JAGADEESH NV

A Kashmiri boy rides a bicycle near a closed market during lockdown in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 04 June 2021. EFE-EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

Rag picker women walk near a closed market during lockdown in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 04 June 2021. EFE-EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

India on Saturday registered the lowest daily number of coronavirus cases in 58 days as the country recovers from the pandemic's second wave, which at its peak had resulted in daily caseloads of over 400,000 around a month ago.

Some regions such as New Delhi have started easing lockdowns measures as cases have decreased. EFE

