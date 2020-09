A Punjab police officer with his face covered stands on duty in a closed market during the weekend lockdown in Amritsar, India, 30 August 2020. EFE-EPA/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

Indian health worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) take the health details of a suspected patient at quarantine center, in Mumbai, India, 31 August 2020. EFE-EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

India on Monday registered over 78,000 coronavirus infections for the second consecutive day, marking the second time in quick succession that it notched up the highest daily number of cases recorded anywhere in the world, according to official data.

With 78,512 fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours, India almost matched its own dubious record of 78,761 cases - registered on Sunday - which marked the highest-ever number of Covid-19 cases registered by any country. EFE-EPA

