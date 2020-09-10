Indian army vehicles move along a highway leading to Ladakh, at Gagangeer some 81 kilometers from Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 07 September 2020 (issued 10 September 2020). EFE-EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

Members of the nomadic Bakarwal community carry their belongings as they cross a road along a highway leading to Ladakh, at Gagangeer some 81 km from Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 07 September 2020. EFE-EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

An Indian security personnel stands guard along a highway leading to Ladakh, at Gagangeer some 81 kilometers from Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 07 September 2020 (issued 10 September 2020). EFE-EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

Apart from military trucks and ambulances carrying reinforcements and supplies to the Ladakh region bordering China, the only other movement on this strategic highway is of nomadic families with their goats, sheep, and horses traveling from Himalayan summer pastures to winter grazing grounds in the lowland plains of Indian Kashmir.

All other movement along the otherwise bustling mountainous road has been restricted apparently to let the military move smoothly amid a raging months-long standoff between India and China along their disputed border in the eastern Ladakh sector. EFE-EPA

ssk/ia