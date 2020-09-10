Apart from military trucks and ambulances carrying reinforcements and supplies to the Ladakh region bordering China, the only other movement on this strategic highway is of nomadic families with their goats, sheep, and horses traveling from Himalayan summer pastures to winter grazing grounds in the lowland plains of Indian Kashmir.
All other movement along the otherwise bustling mountainous road has been restricted apparently to let the military move smoothly amid a raging months-long standoff between India and China along their disputed border in the eastern Ladakh sector. EFE-EPA
ssk/ia