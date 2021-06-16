India on Wednesday reopened its iconic monument Taj Mahal to the public after closing it in mid-April as the country witnessed a massive surge in coronavirus cases due to a virulent second wave of the pandemic.

After being temporarily closed from Apr. 15, the doors of the 17th century mausoleum were thrown open again on Wednesday as part of efforts to revive the Indian economy, which has been severely affected by measures to contain the virus from spreading.

"Happy to share that #TajMahal along with all @ASIGoI (Archeological Survey of India) monuments will be open for tourists from 16th June’21 onwards," tweeted the district magistrate of Agra, the city in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh where the monument is situated.

In order to ensure the visitors' security, only 650 tourists will be allowed within the premises at a time.