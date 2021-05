A suspected COVID-19 patient receives oxygen supply at a Sikh shrine, or gurdwara, where oxygen is made available for free by various Sikh religious organizations in New Delhi, India, 01 May 2021. EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED

A body is prepared for the last rites at funeral pyres for COVID-19 victims at a makeshift cremation ground in New Delhi, India, 01 May 2021. EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED

A general view over mass funerals at funeral pyres for COVID-19 victims at a makeshift cremation ground in New Delhi, India, 01 May 2021. EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED

India reported a new daily record of Covid-19 deaths on Sunday with over 3,689 fatalities, a day after the country crossed 400,000 daily infections for the first time.

India now has 215,000 total deaths from the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, which is the fourth highest in the world behind the United States, Brazil and Mexico. EFE