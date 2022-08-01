Bangkok (Thailand), 01/08/2022.- A Thai medical technologist works to conduct a test for monkeypox virus at the laboratory of Thai Red Cross Emerging Infectious Diseases Health Science Center, King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, 01 August 2022. Thailand is on alert and steps up the screening of air travelers from countries reporting the outbreak of monkeypox as a precaution against the virus after two people in the country had been confirmed infected with monkeypox. (Tailandia) EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Bangkok (Thailand), 01/08/2022.- A Thai medical technologist wearing Personal Protective Equipment or PPE suit conducts a test for monkeypox virus from a sample taken from those who had contact with the monkeypox patient, at the laboratory of Thai Red Cross Emerging Infectious Diseases Health Science Center, King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, 01 August 2022. Thailand is on alert and steps up the screening of air travelers from countries reporting the outbreak of monkeypox as a precaution against the virus after two people in the country had been confirmed infected with monkeypox. (Tailandia) EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Paris (France), 01/08/2022.- A man receives a dose of the Monkeypox vaccine at the Edison municipal vaccination centre in Paris, France, 01 August 2022. Monkeypox is an infectious disease caused by an Orthopoxvirus. (Francia) EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Chennai (India), 28/07/2022.- Laboratory technicians wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) work inside the molecular laboratory facility set up by the Tamil Nadu Health Department to test the Monkeypox virus following four confirmed cases of the disease across the country, in Chennai, India, 28 July 2022. Several Indian states have started screening international travelers. On 23 July 2022, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the Monkeypox outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC). EFE/EPA/IDREES MOHAMMED

India on Monday confirmed its first death from monkeypox, as cases of the infectious virus continue to crop up in countries around the world.

Indian health authorities said a 22-year-old man from the southern state of Kerala who died on Saturday had been infected with monkeypox.

The death makes India one of the first countries in the world – outside Africa, where it is endemic – to record deaths from the disease. Two deaths have also been confirmed in Spain and one in Brazil.

Last week, the World Health Organization declared an international health emergency over the current outbreak.

