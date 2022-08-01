India on Monday confirmed its first death from monkeypox, as cases of the infectious virus continue to crop up in countries around the world.
Indian health authorities said a 22-year-old man from the southern state of Kerala who died on Saturday had been infected with monkeypox.
The death makes India one of the first countries in the world – outside Africa, where it is endemic – to record deaths from the disease. Two deaths have also been confirmed in Spain and one in Brazil.
Last week, the World Health Organization declared an international health emergency over the current outbreak.
