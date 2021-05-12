Health workers move a body of a person who succumbed to Covid-19 at a hospital in Ahmedabad, India, 11 May 2021. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

A man sits near the body his relative who died of Covid-19 at a hospital in Ahmedabad, India, 11 May 2021. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

People look at the body of their relative who died due to Covid-19 at a hospital in Ahmedabad, India, 11 May 2021. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

India set a new record in the death toll on Covid-19 Wednesday, surpassing the 4,000-day barrier, while the number of infections in the last 24 hours of this virulent second wave rose to 348,000.

Nueva Delhi, 12 may (EFE).- India reported a daily record of 4,205 Covid-19 deaths on Wednesday, taking the total to 254,197 fatalities since the start of the pandemic, according to health ministry data.

The Asian country also recorded 348,412 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 22.3 million, only behind the United States.

The number of active cases remains at 3.7 million with a positivity rate of 22.2 percent, a sign showing the severity of the pandemic in India, given that it was 11.2 percent just a month ago.

According to the World Health Organization, the pandemic is under control in a country if the positivity rate is below the 5 percent threshold.