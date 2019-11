Muslims pray as the head priest (not pictured) displays the holy relic of Prophet Muhammad on Eid-e-Milad-u-Nabi, the Prophet's birth anniversary, at the Hazratbal Shrine in Srinagar, India, 10 November 2019. EFE/EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

The head priest displays the holy relic of Prophet Muhammad on Eid-e-Milad-u-Nabi, the Prophet's birth anniversary, at the Hazratbal Shrine in Srinagar, India, 10 November 2019. EFE/EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

A woman prays during Eid-e-Milad-u-Nabi, Prophet Muhammad's birth anniversary, at the Hazratbal Shrine in Srinagar, India, 10 November 2019. EFE/EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

A woman prays as the head priest (not pictured) displays the holy relic of Prophet Muhammad on Eid-e-Milad-u-Nabi, the Prophet's birth anniversary, at the Hazratbal Shrine in Srinagar, India, 10 November 2019. EFE/EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

Indian authorities on Sunday imposed restrictions that prevented thousands of Muslim worshipers from accessing Dargah Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar, a site where huge crowds gather annually to mark Eid-e-Milad, the birthday of Prophet Mohammad.

The restrictions were established on Saturday evening, hindering people from gathering at the site on the outskirts. EFE-EPA