A health worker checks samples of Rapid Antigen test for COVID-19 after the swab testing drive in Mumbai, India, 15 September 2020. EFE-EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Test samples of Rapid Antigen test for COVID-19 lie on the table after the swab testing drive in Mumbai, India, 15 September 2020. EFE-EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Madhya Pradesh police personnel wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) present a Guard of Honour to their colleague Constable Ram Kumar Sharma who died with COVID-19, during his cremation ceremony, in Bhopal, India, 15 September 2020. EFE-EPA/SANJEEV GUPTA

Family members of Madhya Pradesh police Constable Ram Kumar Sharma, who died with COVID-19, attend his cremation ceremony, in Bhopal, India, 15 September 2020. EFE-EPA/SANJEEV GUPTA

India's coronavirus cases crossed the five million mark on Wednesday with a single-day jump of over 90,000 infections, according to the federal health ministry, amid rising demand of oxygen for critically ill patients.

The ministry said that 90,123 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours from Tuesday morning, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 5.02 million in the country of over 1.3 billion people.EFE-EPA

daa-ssk/ia