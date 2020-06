Indo-Tibetan Border Police(ITBP) personnel are seen at a Covid care facility which can accommodate around ten thousand Covid-19 patients at the Radha Soami Satsang Beas complex in New Delhi, India, 26 June 2020. EFE-EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

Director General of Indo Tibetan Border Police(ITBP), Surjeet Singh Deswal briefs other ITBP personnel at a Covid care facility which can accommodate around ten thousand Covid-19 patients at the Radha Soami Satsang Beas complex in New Delhi, India, 26 June 2020. EFE-EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

Indian volunteers prepare a Covid care facility which can accommodate around ten thousand Covid-19 patients at the Radha Soami Satsang Beas complex in New Delhi, India, 26 June 2020. EFE-EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

Indian health workers in protective gear walk in a lane to take health details of the residents of a 'containment zones' in Kajupada area in Mumbai, India, 26 June 2020. EFE-EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

An Indian health worker in protective gear takes health details of the residents of a 'containment zones' in Kajupada area in Mumbai, India, 26 June 2020. EFE-EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Indian health workers in protective gears arrive to take health details of the residents of a 'containment zones' in Kajupada area in Mumbai, India, 26 June 2020. EFE-EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

India on Saturday surpassed the grim milestone of half a million coronavirus cases with the health authorities reporting more than 18,500 new patients within the last 24 hours as part of an alarming surge in infections across the country.

The central health ministry also reported fresh 384 deaths since Friday morning, that pushed the total fatalities in India to 15,685. EFE-EPA