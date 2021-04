A health worker checks the blood pressure of a Kashmiri journalist before administering a dose of the vaccine against Covid-19, in Press Club Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 27 April 2021. EFE-EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

Relatives perform the last rites for COVID-19 victims during their funeral at a cremation ground in New Delhi, India 27 April 2021. EFE-EPA/IDREES MOHAMMED

Relatives and municipal workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) perform the last rites for Covid-19 victims during their funeral at a cremation ground in New Delhi, India 27 April 2021. EFE-EPA/IDREES MOHAMMED

An Indian man performs the last rites for Covid-19 victims during their funeral at a cremation ground in New Delhi, India 27 April 2021. EFE-EPA/IDREES MOHAMMED

A Kashmiri journalist receives a shot of a vaccine against Covid-19 during a vaccination drive in Press Club Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 27 April 2021. EFE-EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

The toll due to Covid-19 crossed a grim milestone of 200,000 in India Wednesday after nearly 3,300 new deaths marked the deadliest day of the pandemic amid strained healthcare resources due to the second wave of the virus outbreak.

The overall caseload also rose by a record number of nearly 361,000 new infections registered in the last 24 hours from Tuesday morning, the health ministry data showed. EFE