People gather at Marina beach during sunset following the reopening of beaches, in Chennai, India, 02 February 2022. EFE-EPA FILE/IDREES MOHAMMED

India on Friday crossed the grim milestone of registering 500,000 official Covid deaths, although experts have said that the real figure could be much higher, even as daily cases have been showing a downward trend after a third wave driven by the Omicron variant.

The South Asian country registered 1,072 deaths within the last 24 hours according to health ministry data, taking the total number of deaths due to the pandemic to 500,055.

However, a number of studies and experts have put the real number of deaths at up to 10 times higher than the official figures, as deaths outside health institutions have not been recorded, especially during the chaos triggered by the virulent second coronavirus wave that peaked in April-May 2021.

A study published in July by the nonprofit Center For Global Development had put the number of India's excess Covid deaths until June 2021 at somewhere between 3.4 million - 4.9 million.

(...)