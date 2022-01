An Indian health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for the COVID-19 test following a sharp surge in COVID-19 and Omicron variant cases, at Omandurar Government Medical College Hospital, in Chennai, India, 06 January 2022. EFE-EPA/IDREES MOHAMMED

Indian health workers prepare the medical beds at a makeshift COVID-19 care facility inside the Omandurar Government Medical College Hospital following a sharp surge in COVID-19 and Omicron variant cases, in Chennai, India, 06 January 2022. EFE-EPA/IDREES MOHAMMED

An Indian health worker collects a swab sample of a man for the COVID-19 test following a sharp surge in COVID-19 and Omicron variant cases, at Omandurar Government Medical College Hospital, in Chennai, India, 06 January 2022. EFE-EPA/IDREES MOHAMMED

India added 117,100 new coronavirus infections and over 300 deaths on Friday, the highest in more than seven months, indicating a record-breaking pace of the virus outspread that exceeds the devastating second wave in April-May last year.

The federal health ministry said the new infections in the last 24 hours pushed the active caseload to 371,363 in the crowded country of 1.35 billion people.

The official data showed that 302 patients lost their lives to the disease over the past day. EFE