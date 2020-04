Delhi riot victim Mubina Begum sits at a makeshift shelter in the aftermath of clashes that broke out in New Delhi, India, 28 February 2020.

Indian activists take part in a protest against the recent episodes of sectarian violence, the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), in New Delhi, India, 03 March 2020. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

Local residents and relatives mourn near the mortal remains of Aamir, who died in clashes, before his funeral, in New Delhi, India, 29 February 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/STR

India’s discriminatory new citizenship law and policies have spurred mob violence against minority Muslims in the country, Human Rights Watch said in a report released on Friday.

The report by the global rights group, in particular, referred to the Citizenship Amendment Act that the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government adopted in December 2019. EFE-EPA

ssk