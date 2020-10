An Indian employee of a private contractor is silhouetted against the sky as he works on power lines in Mumbai, India, 29 December 2015. EPA-EFE/FILE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

India's financial capital on standstill after hours of power outage

A major power outage due to a grid failure brought Mumbai, the boisterous financial and entertainment capital of India, and its suburbs to a grinding halt on Monday with thousands of train commuters stranded.

Electricity supply was restored partially hours after the outage, a rare incident in one of the busiest Indian cities. EFE-EPA

