(L-R) Indian Congress senior leaders Ajay Maken, Kamal Nath, Ambika Soni, P. Chidambaram and Mallikarjun Kharge take part in a rally organised by Indian National Congress party at Ramlila maidan in New Delhi, India, 04 September 2022. EFE-EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

Indian Congress party supporters take part in a rally organised by Indian National Congress party at Ramlila maidan in New Delhi, India, 04 September 2022. EFE-EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

Indian Congress senior leader Rahul Gandhi addresses as other senior leaders look on during a rally organised by Indian National Congress party at Ramlila maidan in New Delhi, India, 04 September 2022. EFE-EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

A handout photo made available by the congress media office shows Indian Congress Party senior leader Rahul Gandhi (C) arrives at Kanyakumari, to join the Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Tamil Nadu, India, 07 September 2022. EFE-EPA/INDIAN CONGRESS PARTY / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Rahul Gandhi, the scion of India's Nehru-Gandhi political dynasty and leader of the main opposition party Indian National Congress, on Wednesday launched a 3,500-kms long 'unity' march, echoing the iconic protests led by Mahatma Gandhi during the independence movement.

As it holds internal elections to name its new leader, the historic Congress party has been witnessing one of its lowest points in history after a series of electoral losses to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party, which it accuses of undermining India's democratic values.

"I lost my father to the politics of hate and division. I will not lose my beloved country to it too. Love will conquer hate. Hope will defeat fear. Together, we will overcome," Rahul Gandhi said at a rally in the southern city of Sriperumbudur, where his father and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by Sri Lankan Tamil rebels in 1991.

