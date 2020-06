An Indian paramilitary soldier stands guard at check post along a highway leading to Ladakh, at Gagangeer some 81 kilometers from Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 17 June 2020. EFE-EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

Indian army trucks move along a highway leading to Ladakh, at Gagangeer some 81 kilometers from Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 17 June 2020. EFE-EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi insisted on Wednesday that India wanted peace with China but warned of a strong response if provoked by Beijing.

Modi was speaking in response to a clash between the Indian and Chinese forces on the night between Monday and Tuesday, in which at least 20 Indian soldiers were killed, marking the worst incident in 45 years between the two sides.EFE-EPA

alro-mt-ia/sc