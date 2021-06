People queue to get free food during an extended lockdown in Bangalore, India, 13 June 2021. EFE-EPA/JAGADEESH NV

India on Monday added 70,421 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in the last 74 days, with many states beginning to relax restrictions imposed ahead of the peak of the devastating second wave of the virus.

However, the number of daily fatalities continues to be very high, with 3,921 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the health ministry data showed.EFE

igr-ssk/