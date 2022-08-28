Dust cloud seen as Supertech twin towers get demolished by controlled blasts in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India, 28 August 2022. EFE/EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

Dust cloud seen as Supertech twin towers get demolished by controlled blasts in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India, 28 August 2022. EFE/EPA/RAJAT GUPTA EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

Two skyscrapers that were over 30-storeys tall were demolished in just nine seconds Saturday on the outskirts of New Delhi using over 3,700 kg of explosives.

The twin towers of Noida, a planned city north of the capital, reached a height of 103 and 97 meters each and are the tallest buildings to be demolished in India, following the razing of a 68-meter-tall hotel in 2020.

The demolition of the two skyscrapers has ended a nine-year legal battle between residents of the nearby buildings and the company in charge of their construction.

(...)