Locals wait for the results of their COVID-19 swab testing at a government hospital in Kolkata, eastern India, 30 December 2021. EFE-EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY

Locals pray at a temple as they visit a COVID-19 testing center near a government hospital in Kolkata, eastern India, 30 December 2021. EFE-EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus is spreading at an alarming rate in India as the overall tally of the highly-infectious strain breached the 1,200-mark on Friday, coupled with the explosive growth of daily Covid-19 infections in the crowded country of 1.35 billion people.

The federal health ministry said that 16,764 people tested positive for the coronavirus in the past 24 hours from Thursday morning, the highest in more than two months.EFE

