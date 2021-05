A suspected Covid-19 positive patient receives oxigen treatment at the Covid-19 hospital in Ahmedabad, India, 07 May 2021. EFE/EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

An employee of Al-Muzamil Welfare Trust Yateem Khana (an orphanage) sprays disinfectant to a Indian police vehicle during a lockdown in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 08 May 2021. EFE/EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

employee of Al-Muzamil Welfare Trust Yateem Khana (an orphanage) sprays disinfectant to a vehicle during a lockdown in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 08 May 2021. EFE/EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

A suspected Covid-19 positive patient receives oxigen treatment at the Covid-19 hospital in Ahmedabad, India, 07 May 2021.EFE/EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

India Saturday reported its highest one-day jump in Covid-19 fatalities with over 4,000 deaths as cases surged by over 400,000 for the third day in a row.

The federal health ministry data showed 4,187 people lost their lives to the virus in the last 24 hours from Friday morning, taking the overall death toll to more than 238,000.EFE

mt-ssk