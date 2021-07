The official Covid-19 death toll in India stood at around 400,000 at the end of June 2021 but the reality could be “catastrophically worse,” with estimates of excess deaths in the Asian country during the pandemic being as high as 4 million according to a new research published Tuesday.

Excess mortality is an estimation of the number of deaths from all causes during a crisis that are above normal levels. EFE

mvg-jt/ia