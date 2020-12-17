People stand near camping tents provided by a volunteer for protesting farmers to take shelter during the ongoing sit-in farmers protest at the New Delhi - Haryana, Singhu border, India, 16 December 2020. EFE-EPA/STR

Indian farmers sit in quilts on a cold day during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws, where they have blocked toll booth, making it free for commuters on the Amritsar-Srinagar Highway, at Kathunangal, about 20km from Amritsar, India, 16 December 2020. EFE-EPA/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

Indian farmers demonstrate during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws, where they have blocked toll booth, making it free for commuters on the Amritsar-Srinagar Highway, at Kathunangal, about 20km from Amritsar, India, 16 December 2020. EFE-EPA/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

The Supreme Court of India on Thursday refused to order the end of protests being held by thousands of farmers for more than 20 days on the outskirts of New Delhi, demanding the revocation of three recent laws that liberalize the agriculture sector.

The top court said that the farmers could continue their protests in a non-violent manner and the police should avoid using force against them, rejecting a petition by the attorney general against the weeks-long blockade of multiple roads to the capital by the protesters. EFE-EPA

