The Supreme Court of India on Thursday refused to order the end of protests being held by thousands of farmers for more than 20 days on the outskirts of New Delhi, demanding the revocation of three recent laws that liberalize the agriculture sector.
The top court said that the farmers could continue their protests in a non-violent manner and the police should avoid using force against them, rejecting a petition by the attorney general against the weeks-long blockade of multiple roads to the capital by the protesters. EFE-EPA
igr/mt/ia