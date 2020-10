A picture dated June 8, 2020 that shows an empty tent in the Shaheen Bagh neighborhood, one of the main sites of the protests against a law considered discriminatory towards Muslims that shook India for months. EFE-EPA/FILE/David Asta

A picture dated June 8, 2020 shows a graffiti in the Shaheen Bagh neighborhood, one of the main sites of the protests against a law considered discriminatory towards Muslims that shook India for months. EFE-EPA/FILE/David Asta

Bilkis Bano attends a press conference in New Delhi, India, 29 September 2020. The 82-year-old Indian protester Bilkis Bano, who became known as 'dadi' (grandmother) of Shaheen Bagh when she participated in anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests, was named as one of the 100 most influential people of 2020 in TIME magazine's annual list. EPA-EFE/FILE/RAJAT GUPTA

Local residents mainly women and activists protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Shaheen Bagh area in New Delhi, India,16 January 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/HARISH TYAGI

Children study in an enclosure as local residents, mainly women and activists (not pictured) protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), in Shaheen Bagh area in New Delhi, India, 23 January 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/RAJAT GUPTA

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that public places cannot be occupied indefinitely for protests like the one against controversial new citizenship, blocking for months a highway connecting the capital New Delhi with one of its burgeoning satellite towns.

The top court recognized that peaceful protests were indeed a constitutional right but noted that it was not absolute, and no person or group of persons could be allowed to block public places or roads for demonstrations.